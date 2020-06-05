Oil rises for sixth week as OPEC clears path for cut extension

Futures in New York were little changed, after advancing 0.3% on Thursday. They are up more than 5% this week. After almost a week of wrangling, OPEC+ leaders Russia and Saudi Arabia have clinched a tentative deal with holdout member Iraq, according to a delegate. The pair were pushing Iraq to stop shirking its share of cuts and even to compensate for failure to comply with reductions in the past. The agreement, which is still to be ratified, means OPEC+ will extend its record production curbs for another month until the end of July.