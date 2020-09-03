Oil rises from three-week low as refinery demand concerns linger

Futures in New York advanced 0.5%, after dropping 2.9% to a three-week low on Wednesday. The S&P 500 climbed to a fresh all-time high, boosting sentiment across risk assets, while a sixth week of declining crude inventories gave confidence that the Covid-induced supply glut continues to ease. Gasoline and distillate stocks also fell.

Expectations that refinery demand for crude will weaken in the fall saw futures fall the most since since July 30 in Wednesday’s session. Many U.S. refineries will soon halt operations to conduct maintenance to coincide with a seasonal downturn in fuel consumption. It’s a reminder to investors that both oil and gasoline demand, already depressed from a pandemic-driven lull in travel, may further weaken. Adding to the headwinds, the U.S. dollar rose the most in two weeks, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

Although U.S. benchmark crude futures have rebounded from April’s negative territory, price rallies remain limited amid uncertainty over when oil consumption will return to normal, with virus cases spiking in new American hot spots including Iowa and South Dakota. Demand may also take a hit over September and October as Chinese imports ease with state-issued quotas for independent refiners dwindling following a crude-buying spree earlier this year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed crude stockpiles fell by more than 9 million barrels last week, but the large draw likely reflected the impact from Hurricane Laura, which saw production fall below 10 million barrels a day for the first time since 2018.

Iraq said it may seek a two-month extension to implement the extra production cuts it’s carrying as part of the OPEC+ deal, suggesting that Baghdad wouldn’t be able to reduce its output as quickly as it previously promised. Oil exports from OPEC’s Middle East producers were broadly stable in August, despite an easing of output cuts that came into effect at the start of the month.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco has delayed multibillion-dollar petrochemical and liquefied natural gas projects as it looks to save cash and preserve its dividend after this year’s crash in energy prices, according to people familiar with the matter.

