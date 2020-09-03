Oil rises from three-week low as refinery demand concerns linger

Expectations that refinery demand for crude will weaken in the fall saw futures fall the most since since July 30 in Wednesday’s session. Many U.S. refineries will soon halt operations to conduct maintenance to coincide with a seasonal downturn in fuel consumption. It’s a reminder to investors that both oil and gasoline demand, already depressed from a pandemic-driven lull in travel, may further weaken. Adding to the headwinds, the U.S. dollar rose the most in two weeks, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.