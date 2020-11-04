Oil rises, gold drops as early election results show tight race

A victory by Biden could pave the way for the roll-out of more fiscal stimulus that could lift equity and commodity markets –- particularly gold, which benefits from a weaker dollar due to money printing -- in the near term. It could also lead to stricter regulation of shale drillers and also signal a detente with Iran, which would unleash millions of barrels a day in fresh crude exports. A Biden win would likely accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels in the U.S., which could boost long-term demand for metals like nickel and copper.