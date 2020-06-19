Oil Set to resume weekly gains with demand recovery on track

Futures in New York edged above $39 a barrel Friday and are up around 8% this week. Top trading houses Vitol SA and Trafigura Group said global oil demand is recovering rapidly from its nadir in April, with Trafigura estimating it’s at 90% of pre-virus levels. Gasoline futures in the U.S. moved into backwardation for the first time in three months on Thursday, a bullish signal that indicates supplies are tightening as the summer driving season gets underway.