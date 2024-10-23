Oil settles up 2% as Middle East war rages and supplies tighten

GLOBAL-OIL:Oil settles up 2% as Middle East war rages and supplies tighten

Reuters
Published23 Oct 2024, 03:24 AM IST
Oil settles up 2% as Middle East war rages and supplies tighten
Oil settles up 2% as Middle East war rages and supplies tighten

By Shariq Khan

NEW YORK -Oil prices settled higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, as traders downplayed hopes of a Middle East ceasefire and focused on signs of improving demand from China, which could tighten market balances in the months ahead.

Brent crude futures for December gained $1.75, or 2.4%, to settle at $76.04 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery rose by $1.53, or 2.2%, to $72.09 a barrel and expired after Tuesday's settlement.

Beijing's recent efforts to reinvigorate its slowing economy have led some analysts to raise expectations for oil demand in the world's largest crude-importing nation. Weak demand from China amid rapid electrification of its car fleets weighed heavily on oil prices in recent months.

Both Brent and WTI rose nearly 2% on Monday, recouping some of last week's more than 7% decline, after China announced cuts to benchmark lending rates.

Any improvement in economic growth should also boost fuel consumption. Still, it may take some time for the stimulus efforts to filter through to oil demand, said StoneX analyst Alex Hodes.

"We have perhaps seen the low point in demand, but I do not know if there is much consensus regarding how much it can improve the situation," Hodes said.

In a note to clients on Monday, analysts at Goldman Sachs said their China demand tracker rose by about 100,000 barrels per day in the prior week to a six-month high, partly as the country's industrial production and retail sales beat expectations.

China on Tuesday set crude import quotas for next year at 257 million metric tons , up from this year's 243 million tons.

Global oil inventories point to a supply deficit in the fourth quarter, which should support prices in the near term, Hodes said.

Global petroleum stocks were around 1.24 billion barrels last week, 5 million barrels lower than last year, according to StoneX's review of data from major trading hubs.

U.S. crude stocks rose 1.64 million barrels last week, whereas gasoline and distillate fuel combined fell by 3.5 million barrels, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 300,000-barrel increase in crude stocks.

Oil prices eased slightly in low-volume, after-hours trading, with Brent crude at $75.51 a barrel.

Government data on U.S. stockpiles is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET . [EIA/S]

In the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the first big push for a Middle East ceasefire since Israel killed the leader of Hamas last week. Washington hopes this will provide an opportunity for peace.

Blinken has made little progress towards a ceasefire in his previous 11 visits to the region since the war in Gaza erupted, so there is skepticism among investors that this will be any different, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Israel has so far shown no sign of relenting in its Gaza and Lebanon campaigns, while Iran-allied Hezbollah ruled out negotiations while fighting with Israel continues.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 03:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldOil settles up 2% as Middle East war rages and supplies tighten

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.