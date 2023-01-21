Oil settles up more than 1% on China demand outlook, second weekly gain2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:59 AM IST
- Many traders believe it is highly likely that we are going to see higher demand coming from China as it continues to dismantle its COVID policies
Oil settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday and notched a second straight weekly gain as China's economic prospects brightened, boosting expectations for fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×