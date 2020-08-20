Oil slides from five-month high on warnings about recovery

Futures fell about 1% below $43 a barrel amid a broader slide in equities after minutes from the Fed said the pandemic would weigh heavily on economic activity, repeating its view that the recovery would depend on containment of the virus. OPEC+ also warned at a meeting on Wednesday that the pace of the demand rebound was slower than expected and at risk from a prolonged second wave of the outbreak, while also urging laggards to adhere to their output pledges.