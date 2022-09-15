Oil slumps 4% on US rail agreement, demand concerns2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 09:12 PM IST
Oil futures fell about 4% on Thursday on a tentative agreement that would avert a US rail strike
Oil futures fell about 4% to a one-week low on Thursday on a tentative agreement that would avert a US rail strike, expectations for weaker global demand and continued US dollar strength ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase.