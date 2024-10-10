Oil Steadies as US Stockpiles Swell, Traders Weigh China Policy

Oil held steady after a day of choppy trading as US crude inventories swelled and traders monitored China’s plans for fiscal policy.

Bloomberg
Published10 Oct 2024, 01:18 AM IST
Oil Steadies as US Stockpiles Swell, Traders Weigh China Policy
Oil Steadies as US Stockpiles Swell, Traders Weigh China Policy

Oil held steady after a day of choppy trading as US crude inventories swelled and traders monitored China’s plans for fiscal policy. 

West Texas Intermediate edged lower to close at $73.24 a barrel after earlier falling as much as 2.8%. Brent settled below $77 a barrel. Both benchmarks plunged 4.6% on Tuesday amid a broader market selloff after China’s top economic planner ended a briefing without announcing major fresh stimulus. 

Oil prices moved off their lows of the day after official data from the US government showed the country’s crude stockpiles increased by 5.81 million barrels last week — a smaller buildup than the 11 million-barrel gain an industry group projected on Tuesday.

Prices also were supported by signs that tensions in the Middle East remain elevated. The latest reports indicated that Iran is prepared to launch thousands of missiles at Israel and target economic sites if it’s attacked.

Still, demand from China, the world’s top crude-importing nation, remains a major source of concern for oil investors, with market participants increasingly expecting a supply overhang next year. China announced that its finance minister will introduce moves to strengthen fiscal policy on Saturday with the aim of shoring up growth.

Crude’s geopolitical risk premium roared back when Iran launched missiles at Israel last week, and the market has since been awaiting a possible retaliatory strike by Israel on Iran’s oil facilities.

President Joe Biden has discouraged Israel from targeting Tehran’s oil fields, and Iran has continued exporting crude from its main Kharg Island terminal. Markets remain on edge, though, with volatility elevated and options in a bias toward calls, which profit when prices rise.

“Given the current geopolitical environment, no one really wants to add to short crude positions in the low $70-a-barrel area,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president for trading at BOK Financial Securities. 

Morgan Stanley raised its Brent price forecast by $5 to $80 a barrel for the fourth quarter of this year on heightened geopolitical risk. Others have also struck a more bullish tone in recent days, with hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand saying crude could surge $10-$15 in the event of an attack, while Carlyle Group’s Jeff Currie said oil supply risks are the biggest in decades. 

“My sense of positioning is that the tourists are long, the options specialists are long options and the normal traders that offset that flow are nowhere to be found as they remain on sidelines,” said Scott Shelton, an energy specialist at TP IC Group Plc.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

With assistance from John Deane, Yongchang Chin and Alex Longley.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 01:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldOil Steadies as US Stockpiles Swell, Traders Weigh China Policy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.