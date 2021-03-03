Oil steadies near $60 with OPEC+ poised to relax supply curbs

Oil has staged a powerful rally this year following significant OPEC+ supply curbs, including unilateral reductions by Saudi Arabia, and the vaccine-aided rebound in activity. That strengh has paved the way for the alliance to return some barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying on Tuesday that both the global economic outlook and oil market continue to show signs of improvement. The producer grouping could return the bulk of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output hike that’s up for debate this week.

