Oil supplies to India increased to 40% since Ukraine war: Russia
Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak Wednesday said Moscow has redirected most of its oil supplies from Europe to India and China after the Western countries enforced economic sanctions against it over the Ukraine war
