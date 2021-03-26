OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Oil tanker diverts around Africa to avoid Suez Canal disruption

Suezmax tanker Marlin Santorini abruptly changed course Thursday afternoon to head around Africa on its journey from Houston to Asia, apparently to avoid the risk of getting caught in the growing tailback of vessels waiting to transit the Suez Canal. With no end in sight to the blockage of the vital waterway, the longer voyage around the Cape of Good Hope is starting to look more attractive.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

