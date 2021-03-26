Oil tanker diverts around Africa to avoid Suez Canal disruption

Oil tanker diverts around Africa to avoid Suez Canal disruption1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
With no end in sight to the blockage of the vital waterway, the longer voyage around the Cape of Good Hope is starting to look more attractive
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With no end in sight to the blockage of the vital waterway, the longer voyage around the Cape of Good Hope is starting to look more attractive
Suezmax tanker Marlin Santorini abruptly changed course Thursday afternoon to head around Africa on its journey from Houston to Asia, apparently to avoid the risk of getting caught in the growing tailback of vessels waiting to transit the Suez Canal. With no end in sight to the blockage of the vital waterway, the longer voyage around the Cape of Good Hope is starting to look more attractive.
Suezmax tanker Marlin Santorini abruptly changed course Thursday afternoon to head around Africa on its journey from Houston to Asia, apparently to avoid the risk of getting caught in the growing tailback of vessels waiting to transit the Suez Canal. With no end in sight to the blockage of the vital waterway, the longer voyage around the Cape of Good Hope is starting to look more attractive.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.