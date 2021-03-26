Oil tanker diverts around Africa to avoid Suez Canal disruption

With no end in sight to the blockage of the vital waterway, the longer voyage around the Cape of Good Hope is starting to look more attractive

Suezmax tanker Marlin Santorini abruptly changed course Thursday afternoon to head around Africa on its journey from Houston to Asia, apparently to avoid the risk of getting caught in the growing tailback of vessels waiting to transit the Suez Canal. With no end in sight to the blockage of the vital waterway, the longer voyage around the Cape of Good Hope is starting to look more attractive.

