Oil tanker in Gulf of Oman boarded by ‘unauthorized’ men in military uniforms in apparent seizure
The apparent seizure also comes after weeks of attacks by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea, including their largest barrage ever of drones and missiles launched late Tuesday
Dubai: An oil tanker once at the center of a crisis between Iran and the United States was boarded in the Gulf of Oman by “unauthorized" men in military uniforms early on Thursday morning, an advisory group run by the British military and a private security firm warned.