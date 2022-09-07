Oil tumbles to lowest since January as demand concerns escalate1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Oil prices fell to the lowest level since January due to concerns over cut in demand on account of global slowdown
Oil retreated to the lowest level since January on concern a global slowdown will cut demand in Europe and the US just as China’s Covid Zero strategy hurts consumption.