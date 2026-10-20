Oil-rich Alberta rejects leaving Canada: Why the referendum matters? What it means for Carney amid Trump's trade war?

Alberta referendum results: Voters in Canada's largest oil-producing province have rejected a proposal that could have paved the way for independence, delivering a political victory to Prime Minister Mark Carney as his government confronts US President Donald Trump's trade war and seeks to secure billions of dollars in energy investment.

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Alberta has voted overwhelmingly against pursuing separation from Canada, rejecting a referendum proposal.

With approximately one million ballots counted, about 76 per cent of voters supported remaining in Canada, compared with roughly 23 per cent who favoured initiating a process that could eventually lead to another referendum on independence. Public broadcaster CBC News projected victory for the pro-Canada campaign late on Monday.

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Notably, Alberta produces more than four million barrels of oil daily, making it central to Canada's energy exports and its commercial relationship with the United States.

Alberta referendum results: What exactly did voters reject? Monday's referendum did not present Albertans with a straightforward choice between immediate independence and remaining part of Canada.

Instead, voters were asked whether they wanted to retain their place within the Canadian federation or begin a legal process that could eventually produce a second referendum on secession.

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The distinction mattered because separatist campaigners argued that supporting another vote would strengthen Alberta's bargaining position with Ottawa, even among residents who were not necessarily committed to independence.

Also Read | Canada tells US to respect sovereignty after Alberta separatists meet

However, the substantial lead secured by the pro-Canada campaign suggests that voters were unwilling to embrace the political and economic uncertainty associated with reopening the question of separation.

The referendum also included nine additional questions concerning immigration, constitutional matters and provincial authority.

Approximately 1.3 million people had already voted by mail or through advance polling, representing more than a third of eligible voters.

Oil-rich Alberta and the question of independence from Canada Home to around five million people, Alberta produces more than four million barrels of oil every day, most of which is shipped to the US. Some residents believe the province contributes significantly to Canada's economy but does not receive enough in return.

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Tensions grew under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose environmental policies were seen by sections of Alberta's population as a threat to the oil industry and the jobs it supports.

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Separatist campaigners argued that Alberta would be better off managing its own resources and keeping more of the money generated by its oil and gas industry, rather than answering to Ottawa.

The movement also drew support from people who had organised protests against Covid-era restrictions.

However, Opinion polls since May consistently showed that only around 30 per cent of Albertans favoured separation.

What Alberta's referendum result means for Prime Minister Mark Carney For PM Mark Carney, who grew up in Alberta, the result is a major political victory. He had strongly opposed the referendum, calling it a "dangerous bluff" and urging voters to reject separation.

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“Is it helpful to ask these fundamental questions?” he asked in May. “No, it’s not helpful. Of course it’s not. Is it the democratic will of Albertans? Did they vote for this in the last provincial election? No, they didn’t.”

Mark Carney's government has tried to ease Alberta's anger towards Ottawa by reversing several policies introduced by former PM Justin Trudeau, including scrapping the consumer carbon tax and easing emissions rules.

Carney has also backed a new oil pipeline that would carry one million barrels a day to Canada's west coast, potentially bringing more investment and jobs to Alberta.

Why Alberta's decision matters amid Donald Trump's US-Canada trade war The referendum comes as Canada faced growing trade tensions with US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened tariffs and suggested making Canada the 51st US state.

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The economic stakes are particularly high for Alberta, the country's largest oil-producing province. In 2025, Alberta produced 84% of Canada's oil, while the US bought about 90% of Canada's crude oil exports, worth C$126.1 billion.

Any uncertainty over Alberta's future could have complicated trade and investment ties at a time when Ottawa was already dealing with Washington's tariff pressure.

The independence movement's outreach to Washington added another layer of concern. Leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project reportedly met US officials three times since April 2025, according to the Financial Times.

For PM Carney, the result is therefore significant beyond domestic politics. With Alberta voting to remain in Canada, his government can avoid an immediate constitutional dispute over a province responsible for the bulk of the country's oil production, even as it continues to navigate a difficult trade relationship with Trump.

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Alberta's C$100 billion energy investment opportunity Beyond politics, the referendum also mattered to businesses looking to invest in Alberta’s energy industry.

Plans to produce more oil, build a pipeline to Canada’s west coast and develop technology to capture carbon emissions could attract more than C$100 billion in investment, or about $71 billion. That could bring new jobs and revive the kind of economic boom Alberta experienced in the early 2000s.

But businesses warned that the push for independence could put those plans at risk. The Calgary Chamber of Commerce said separation could hurt the economy and prompt companies to move elsewhere. Studies, including one commissioned by Alberta’s provincial government, also warned that leaving Canada could come at a steep economic cost.

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The mayors of Alberta’s three largest cities, along with former premiers, business leaders and local politicians, backed staying in Canada.

The referendum result is likely to reassure businesses that had been waiting for greater certainty before committing to major investments in the province.