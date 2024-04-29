Tornadoes in Oklahoma killed four people, including an infant, and left thousands without power. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a 'disaster emergency' for the state.

Tornadoes in Oklahoma killed four people, including an infant, and left thousands without power on Sunday following a severe tornado outbreak that devastated parts of the state.

As reported by AP, the destructive storms flattened buildings in the heart of a rural town and injured over 100 people. “You just can't believe the destruction," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a visit to the hard-hit town. “It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed."

More than 20,000 people were still without electricity hours after the tornadoes began late Saturday night. The town of Sulphur, with a population of about 5,000, suffered significant damage. A tornado destroyed many downtown buildings, tossed cars and buses, and ripped off roofs across a 15-block area.

'State of emergency' Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a 'state of emergency' for the state on Sunday. Thus, allowing additional funds to support first responders and recovery operations.

The heavy rains that accompanied the tornadoes in Oklahoma caused significant flooding and required water rescues. Outside Sulphur, the rising lake levels forced the closure of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, where the storms destroyed a pedestrian bridge.

A man walks past a damaged building after it was hit by a tornado the night before in Sulphur, Oklahoma, U.S. April 28, 2024. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

Stitt remarked that this was “definitely the most damage since I've been governor," while in Sulphur, one of the areas most affected by the tornadoes, as he provided an update on the casualties and destruction. Stitt has been serving as governor since 2019.

"The Federal Emergency Management Agency had offered the assistance of the federal government," Stitt added.

More than 30,000 customers in Oklahoma were without power as of midday Sunday, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outages. Meanwhile, in Texas, nearly 52,000 customers were without power due to the severe weather.

The National Weather Service issued storm warnings on Sunday for more than 47 million people from East Texas northward through Illinois and Wisconsin, cautioning about high winds, heavy rain, and hail.

(With inputs from AP)

