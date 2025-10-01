Oktoberfest fairgrounds to reopen after deadly explosion; Munich mayor Dieter Reiter says ‘The police have…’

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter confirmed that the Oktoberfest fairgrounds will reopen today. German police shut down the Oktoberfest fairgrounds, Germany’s largest annual fair, on Wednesday morning after a bomb threat from the suspected perpetrator of an explosion in northern Munich, according to officials.

"The lockdown is lifted - Oktoberfest reopens today at 5:30 pm. The police have checked the situation and issued a warning. The safety of all visitors is my top priority. Thank you to all the responders for their quick and professional deployment. I am happy that we can enjoy the meadows together again from tonight," Reiter said.

This year’s Oktoberfest kicked off on September 20 and concludes on October 5. As the world’s largest beer festival, it typically draws as many as 6 million attendees.

As per AFP, the police stated, “Due to an unspecified bomb threat in connection with the incident in northern Munich, the festival grounds on Theresienwiese will remain closed until 5:00 pm.”

Police said that specialised teams were deployed to the scene to neutralize booby traps inside the building. Images from the area also revealed a van that had been completely burned out.

"Explosive devices were also discovered in the affected building. Special forces were called in for their defusal. According to current information, the residential building was deliberately set on fire as a result of a family dispute,” the police added.

At least one person is believed to have died in connection with the explosion at a residential building, which Munich police mentioned was deliberately set on fire as part of a domestic feud, AP reported. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the deceased was the suspected perpetrator or another individual. Another person, who is not considered a threat to the public, is still unaccounted for.

Oktoberfest Germany: What did Reiter say earlier? In an Instagram video message, Reiter earlier stated that "an individual threatened the Oktoberfest, and the police and the coordinating committee unanimously agreed that we cannot take the risk of allowing people to attend the Oktoberfest under these circumstances."

“The police will do everything possible to thoroughly search the entire Oktoberfest grounds by 5:00 pm this afternoon, in order to ensure security. If this is not achieved, I will make another announcement, and the Oktoberfest will not be opened today,” Reiter added.

In 1980, the Oktoberfest was the site of a deadly neo-Nazi bombing. The attack occurred on the evening of September 26 and resulted in 13 deaths, including three children and the perpetrator, Gundolf Koehler, a student linked to a banned far-right organisation. Over 200 others were injured in the explosion.