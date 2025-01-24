Ola and Uber respond to CCPA notice, deny claims of fare disparity for iPhone users

Ola Consumer and Uber have firmly denied allegations of fare discrepancies based on the type of mobile phone used, following reports suggesting Apple iPhone users were charged more than their Android counterparts for identical journeys.

The controversy emerged after both Ola and Uber received notices from India’s Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Thursday.

This action, directed by Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, followed media reports and consumer complaints alleging pricing disparities between Android and iPhone users.

The Minister wrote on X, “As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/ #Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses. @jagograhakjago.”

According to NDTV, in a statement issued on Friday, an Ola spokesperson emphasised, "We maintain a uniform pricing structure for all our customers. There is no differentiation based on the operating system of a user’s phone for similar rides."

Ola further confirmed that it had provided a detailed clarification to the CCPA to address any misconceptions. "We remain committed to working with the authorities to resolve any misunderstandings regarding this matter," the spokesperson added.

Similarly, in response to the CCPA notice, Uber also released a statement to the media, saying, "We do not set prices based on a rider's phone manufacturer. We look forward to working with the Central Consumer Protection Authority to clear up any misunderstanding."

The allegations have sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the ethical and legal implications of such pricing models. However, both Ola and Uber have categorically denied engaging in such practices.

Previously, it was reported that a social media user has alleged that Uber charges higher fares for Apple iPhone users compared to Android users. A photograph supported the claim shared online, displaying two separate mobile phones with differing rates for the same Uber Auto ride. The image shows the fare on the Android device as ₹290.79, while the Apple iPhone displays a higher charge of ₹342.47 for the identical journey.

