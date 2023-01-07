Old NASA satellite expected to fall this weekend1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 06:06 AM IST
Old NASA satellite: It is expected that the science satellite will come down Sunday night, give or take 17 hours.
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky, the space agency said on Friday. It said the chance of wreckage falling on anybody is “very low", according to the news agency The Associated Press.