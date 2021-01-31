Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Older shoppers are the hot new thing for consumer brands
File Photo: The pandemic has disproportionately harmed older people, which executives say has highlighted the importance of staying healthy later in life

Older shoppers are the hot new thing for consumer brands

5 min read . 04:19 PM IST Saabira Chaudhuri , The Wall Street Journal

Covid-19 and demographic changes have companies targeting consumers they say are increasingly interested in aging well

Demographic changes and the pandemic are propelling consumer-goods companies to take a fresh look at a group of shoppers who are often ignored: the elderly.

As people live longer and have fewer babies, the number of over-65s surpassed those under five globally for the first time in 2018, according to United Nations data, and the trend has accelerated since.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt ready to answer all questions in 2nd half of budget session: Pralhad Joshi

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST

Smartphone maker Xiaomi says legal complaint against US to protect its interests

1 min read . 05:13 PM IST

Bird flu: First cases of Avian influenza confirmed in J-K's Udhampur, Poonch

1 min read . 05:12 PM IST

South Africa orders 20 mn Pfizer vaccines: Report

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.