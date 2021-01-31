Older shoppers are the hot new thing for consumer brands

Older shoppers are the hot new thing for consumer brands5 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Covid-19 and demographic changes have companies targeting consumers they say are increasingly interested in aging well
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 and demographic changes have companies targeting consumers they say are increasingly interested in aging well
Demographic changes and the pandemic are propelling consumer-goods companies to take a fresh look at a group of shoppers who are often ignored: the elderly.
As people live longer and have fewer babies, the number of over-65s surpassed those under five globally for the first time in 2018, according to United Nations data, and the trend has accelerated since.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.