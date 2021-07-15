OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Olympic athlete tests positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo

Tokyo: An unnamed athlete on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving here for the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

According to the latest COVID-19 Positive Case List published on Olympics.com , five other persons -- four contractors from Japan and an official (non-resident of Japan) designated as a "Games-connected personnel" -- has also tested positive.

With the latest figures, the total no of COVID-19 positive cases in Tokyo Games have reached 26 since July 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian athletes contingent bound for Tokyo Olympics, through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics with 119 athletes in it

1 min read . 13 Jul 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout