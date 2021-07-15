Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Olympic athlete tests positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo

Olympic athlete tests positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo

With the latest figures, the total no of COVID-19 positive cases in Tokyo Games have reached 26 since July 1.
1 min read . 10:25 PM IST PTI

The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine

Tokyo: An unnamed athlete on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving here for the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine.

According to the latest COVID-19 Positive Case List published on Olympics.com , five other persons -- four contractors from Japan and an official (non-resident of Japan) designated as a "Games-connected personnel" -- has also tested positive.

