Olympic athlete tests positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo

Olympic athlete tests positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo1 min read . 10:25 PM IST
The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine
Tokyo: An unnamed athlete on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving here for the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.
Tokyo: An unnamed athlete on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving here for the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.
The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine.
The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine.
According to the latest COVID-19 Positive Case List published on Olympics.com , five other persons -- four contractors from Japan and an official (non-resident of Japan) designated as a "Games-connected personnel" -- has also tested positive.
With the latest figures, the total no of COVID-19 positive cases in Tokyo Games have reached 26 since July 1.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!