Om Birla to attend Tarique Rahman's swearing-in tomorrow– Is a reset in India-Bangladesh ties on the cards?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the oath-taking of Tarique Rahman as Bangladesh's next Prime Minister, scheduled for Tuesday, 17 February. Birla will be accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri representing India at the event.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other regional leaders, to attend the swearing-in of the cabinet, following the party's resounding victory in Bangladesh's national elections last week.

The development marks an important moment in India-Bangladesh relations under the new political leadership in Dhaka, more so because New Delhi-Dhaka ties had deteriorated soon after the ouster of the Hasina-led Awami League regime on 5 August 2024 and the subsequent violence against minorities, particularly the Hindu community.

‘Arrest the deterioration in relations’ Does Om Birla’s visit mean rest in India-Bangladesh ties? Experts are hopeful. They said that a new government in Dhaka will provide both sides an opportunity to arrest the deterioration in relations and make a fresh start.

“India and Bangladesh have begun taking baby steps towards normalising their relations. It started with S. Jaishankar’s visit to Dhaka for Khaleda Zia’s funeral,carrying Prime Minister Modi’s letter referring to a “new beginning,” Praveen Donthi, Senior Analyst, International Crisis Group, told LiveMint on 16 January.

The outgoing interim government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been perceived in India as less aligned with New Delhi’s strategic interests. Delhi hasn't engaged with Dhaka over the last 18 months, primarily because India considers the Yunus administration an unelected government, political analysts said.

“Speaker Om Birla’s visit, preceded by a call between Prime Minister Modi and President-elect Tariq Rahman, signalling the same intention from both sides,” Donthi said.

Humayun Kabir, adviser to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, said in interviews after the party’s victory that Bangladesh wants to reset ties with India on a fresh footing now that ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party no longer hold power. Kabir asserted that the two nations should work together for "mutual benefit".

"The change has to come from the mindset in India. Sheikh Hasina and Awami League don't exist in today's Bangladesh anymore. The people have given a clear verdict in favour of BNP," Kabir told news agency PTI.

‘Hasina’s removal from power’ New Delhi fears that Hasina’s removal from power in August 2024 created space for groups that are hostile towards India, amid growing anti-India rhetoric and violence in Bangladesh, according to experts on South Asia politics. Attacks on minorities – including Bangladesh’s Hindu population – have exacerbated tensions, they said.

Last year's lynching and public burning of a 25-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh, sparked protests in India in New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other cities, calling for the protection of minorities and strong diplomatic action.

Those who follow Bangladesh describe the period as a shift from a ‘golden era’ of cooperation to one marked by suspicion, reduced engagement and diplomatic unease.

The BNP has been one of Bangladesh’s two major political parties, founded in 1978 by President Ziaur Rahman, Tarique’s father. It’s a centre-right party emphasising Bangladeshi nationalism, economic development, and democratic governance after periods of military rule.

Since its founding, the BNP has formed the government multiple times. Khaleda Zia, the former chairperson of the BNP, was the longest-serving BNP leader until her death in late 2025. She served three times as Bangladesh's prime minister.

Many see BNP coming to power as the best option for India. Senior journalist and author Deep Halder calls Birla’s visit to Bangladesh a stark difference from how relations were during the interim government.

Hasina’s extradition a sticking point? PM Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India could be a bone of contention.

In the PTI interview, Kabir described Hasina, who fled to India after August 2024 uprising, as a "terrorist" responsible for the deaths of over 1,500 people.

Kabir urged the Indian government to ensure that its territory is not used by Hasina or other Awami League figures in ways that could affect stability in Bangladesh.

"India must not be seen as complicit in any activities that undermine Bangladesh's sovereignty. Once that is addressed, normal diplomatic cooperation can resume. We are neighbours and should work together for mutual benefit," he added.

India, on 26 November 2025, said it is examining a request by Bangladesh's interim government to extradite Hasina and asserted that it is committed to ensuring the best interests of the people of that country.

"We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Shafqat Munir, Senior Fellow at Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies, told news agency ANI that the first task for both sides would be to rebuild trust and address the trust deficit that has developed.

“The messages emanating from the Indian leadership are indeed steps in the right direction," he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first global leaders to congratulate Tarique Rahman after BNP's victory on Friday. PM Modi, in a post in Bengali onX, pledged India's support for a "democratic, progressive and inclusive" neighbour while adding that he looked forward to working closely to strengthen "our multifaceted relationship"

While Birla's visit could mean a start of a reset in ties, it would depend on whether domestic factors on both sides and relations with third countries do not overwhelm the initiative, said Donthi.

(With agency inputs)