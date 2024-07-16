Oman news: 4 Pakistanis killed, 30 injured in shooting at Imam Ali mosque in Muscat
Oman news: 4 Pakistanis killed, 30 injured in shooting at Imam Ali mosque in Muscat
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Four Pakistani nationals were killed and 30 others wounded by gunfire at a mosque in Oman, Omani and Pakistani officials said on Tuesday.
The attack took place in the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque, a Shi'ite mosque in Sunni-dominated Oman, known locally as the Imam Ali mosque.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!