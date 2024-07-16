Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Oman news: 4 Pakistanis killed, 30 injured in shooting at Imam Ali mosque in Muscat

Oman news: 4 Pakistanis killed, 30 injured in shooting at Imam Ali mosque in Muscat

Oman news: 4 Pakistanis killed, 30 injured in shooting at Imam Ali mosque in Muscat

An image grab shows people fleeing the scene of a shooting at the Imam Ali mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area in the east of Oman's capital Muscat.

Four Pakistani nationals were killed and 30 others wounded by gunfire at a mosque in Oman, Omani and Pakistani officials said on Tuesday.

The attack took place in the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque, a Shi'ite mosque in Sunni-dominated Oman, known locally as the Imam Ali mosque.

