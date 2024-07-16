Oman news: 4 Pakistanis killed, 30 injured in shooting at Imam Ali mosque in Muscat

Four Pakistani nationals were killed and 30 others wounded by gunfire at a mosque in Oman, Omani and Pakistani officials said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The attack took place in the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque, a Shi'ite mosque in Sunni-dominated Oman, known locally as the Imam Ali mosque.

