Oman launches cultural visa to attract global artists — check eligibility, fees, duration & more

Oman has launched cultural visa with the aim to attract global artists and researchers, supporting the nation's Vision 2040. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance immigration reforms and solidify the Middle Eastern country's position as a regional arts and culture hub.

What is a cultural visa? The cultural visa is a permit that allows foreigners to enter the Sultanate of Oman for cultural reasons. It is granted upon request by the relevant authority, which assumes responsibility, with the hosting organisation, such as the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth, academic institutions, or cultural centres, for bearing responsibility for the applicant.

Why has cultural visa been introduced? The Omani government has introduced a cultural visa to provide a clear legal framework for regulating the entry and residence of foreigners for cultural purposes, hence reducing the need for other visas.

It also seeks to promote Omani culture by facilitating the exchange of expertise and organising joint events, while assisting the country's cultural institutions in hosting international talents and delegations. This aligns with Oman's Cultural Strategy 2040, which aims to create an open knowledge society that is globally connected.

Who is eligible for a cultural visa? A cultural visa will be issued to foreigners arriving in Oman to participate in or engage in cultural activities, such as —

Temporary residence for the purposes of cultural exchange or artistic training.

Academic or research collaboration in the fields of culture, arts, and heritage.

Participation in literary and intellectual conferences or festivals.

Attending or organising cultural and artistic events and exhibitions. Additionally, a special clause was also included to facilitate the issuance of a cultural joining visa for the applicant's spouse or first-degree relatives entering for cultural reasons.

How much do you need to pay to get a cultural visa? A cultural visa is offered for different durations. A one-year visa costs 50 Omani Rials, approximately ₹11,500. For five or ten years, the visa also costs 50 Rials annually.

What is the deadline to use a cultural visa? The visa must be utilised within three months of its issuance; otherwise, it will become invalid.

Why is a cultural visa important? According to the Omani government, promoting cultural tourism is a key contributor to the national economy by welcoming experts, researchers, and creators in the cultural sector, thereby fostering knowledge transfer and experience exchange.

Hence, by introducing a cultural visa, it aims to facilitate the legal registration of foreigners involved in cultural activities and ensure they adhere to regulations under the supervision of relevant authorities.

This would further help to strengthen cultural openness and encourage intellectual dialogue between the Sultanate of Oman and global nations.

Will it impact Indians? Oman's latest visa is expected to create significant opportunities for Indians as the country is a leading contributor to the global creative economy, including music, arts, filmmaking and literature.