Business News/ News / World/  Oman mosque shooting: 4 dead, several injured in Muscat

Oman mosque shooting: 4 dead, several injured in Muscat

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal ( with inputs from AFP )

The shooting incident occurred near mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area, in Oman's capital Muscat

Four people were killed and multiple others wounded in a shooting near a mosque in Oman's capital Muscat, police said Tuesday.

"The Royal Oman Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area," police said in a statement.

The force gave an initial toll of four killed and "several others" wounded at the mosque in eastern Muscat.

"All necessary security measures and procedures have been taken to handle the situation, and the authorities are continuing to gather evidence and

conduct investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident," said a police statement on social media platform X.

(with agency inputs)

