Oman rescues 24 Indians after fire on 'blacklisted' oil tanker; MT Marivex found not Indian-owned

All 24 Indian crew members on board the oil tanker MT Marivex were safely rescued by Omani authorities following a fire incident involving the Madagascar-flagged vessel, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said on Monday.

In a post on X, the embassy thanked the Omani authorities for their swift response and efforts in ensuring the safety of the Indian nationals.

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"We are thankful to the Omani authorities for their swift response and rescue of all the 24 crew members of Indian nationality onboard MT Marivex, and ensuring their safety," the Embassy of India in Muscat said.

Blacklisted MT Marives found not Indian-owned Meanwhile, ANI reported, citing sources, “On a fire on a vessel, MT Marivex- “MT Marivex is a Palau-flagged vessel. It is a black listed/OFAC-sanctioned vessel. It is not Indian owned. Over the last several days, the vessel made four attempts to evade the US blockade. On three occasions, the vessel turned away after repeated warnings by the US Navy.”

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“On 8th June (fourth attempt), the ship made another attempt to run past the blockade by using Omani territorial waters. It switched off its signal devices to go undetected. ⁠This pattern makes it clear that its intention was not above board. ⁠The ship was in an unladen state when it was disabled. All 24 crew members who happen to be Indian nationals, are safe. They have been rescued with the help of the Omani authorities,” sources told ANI.

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The rescue comes hours after the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) confirmed a fire incident aboard MT Marivex in the south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing an interministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Director in the Shipping Division, Opesh Kumar Sharma, said the fire was reported at around 1:30 pm today, ANI reported.

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"This is the preliminary information which we have received. Based on this, as per available information, all Indian seafarers are presently safe," Sharma said.

He said the Ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence to ensure the safety of the seafarers.

"We are in touch with the owners, and we are trying to ascertain the facts. We are also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and our mission in Oman," he added.

On whether the ship was hit by a projectile, Sharma said, "So whether the ship was hit by a projectile or not, presently we are trying to get absolute information. As you are aware, the fire incident was at 1:30 today."

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"The vessel was well out of the Strait of Hormuz and well clear to the south," he added.

According to the shipping ministry, the vessel, an oil tanker, was not carrying any cargo and was in ballast condition.

"It's a Madagascar flag. There were only Indian seafarers on board," Sharma noted.

Earlier in the day, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) posted on X that the Indian seafarers aboard the vessel sought urgent assistance off the coast of Oman.

"Indian Navy in Harmouz 24 Indian Seafarers seeking urgent assistance at 2057.07N 059 degree 0813 off the coast of Oman onboard," the post read.

The Embassy of India in Oman responded to the FSUI post and established direct contact with the seafarers aboard the vessel.

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We are thankful to the Omani authorities for their swift response and rescue of all the 24 crew members of Indian nationality onboard MT Marivex, and ensuring their safety.

"It is informed that the embassy has established contact," the embassy stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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