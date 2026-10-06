Omani pilot used crash axe to stab Captain Smit Machchar during Flydubai flight —what is its purpose? Expert explains

Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, allegedly “attempted to carry out a terrorist act” during Wednesday’s flight FZ1073 to Israel's Tel Aviv.

He used a crash axe from the cockpit to attack Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, according to the UAE state news agency WAM, citing Attorney General Counsellor Hamad Saif al-Shamsi.

Aviation expert Harsh Vardhan told LiveMint that the cockpit carries several safety items, including a crash axe, portable fire extinguisher, flashlights, life vests and fireproof gloves. He explained that the crash axe can be used when crew members need to access areas behind aircraft panels during a fire or when access to a door becomes difficult because of an electrical-system failure or a jammed door.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the purpose of a crash axe in an aircraft cockpit? ⌵ A crash axe is used in the cockpit primarily for emergencies, allowing crew members to access areas behind aircraft panels during a fire or when doors are jammed due to electrical-system failures. 2 Why did the Flydubai co-pilot attack Captain Smit Machchhar? ⌵ The co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attempted to carry out a terrorist act, planning the attack before joining Flydubai, intending to take control of the aircraft. 3 How did Captain Machchhar survive the attack during Flight FZ1073? ⌵ Despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and off-duty crew to enter and subdue the attacker. 4 Should airlines implement stricter security measures for cockpit equipment? ⌵ Yes, airlines should enhance security measures for cockpit equipment, such as crash axes, to prevent an individual pilot from accessing them without the knowledge of the other pilot. 5 What are security concerns related to the incident involving Flight FZ1073? ⌵ The incident raises significant security concerns regarding the screening and monitoring of flight crew behavior, particularly regarding the co-pilot's known radical views prior to the attack.

"In cockpit various safety equipments like Crash Axe, Portable fire extinguisher, Flash Lights, Life vests, Fire proof gloves etc are kept. Usage of these items during emergency varies. Crash Axe is used to open the panel in case of fire in case the electrical system to open door fails or doors are jammed for some reason," Vardhan stated.

What happened to Flight FZ1073? The incident occurred roughly two-and-a-half hours after the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight departed on September 30. Reuters reported that the aircraft plunged about 16,000 feet in around 30 seconds after the cockpit confrontation. The autopilot disconnected and the Boeing 737 MAX 8 accelerated during the descent before the situation was brought under control.

Machchhar survived the attack and was subsequently treated for his injuries. A reserve pilot on board took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia, while the co-pilot was detained and later transferred to UAE custody.

Co-pilot allegedly planned attack before joining flydubai The flydubai co-pilot who allegedly stabbed his captain in an attempt to take control of the aircraft had told UAE investigators that he had planned the attack before joining the Dubai government-owned airline, according to Reuters citing two Israeli officials familiar with the investigation.

A third source briefed on the UAE probe said the Omani national had allegedly intended to crash last Wednesday’s flight into Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. The co-pilot had also flown a Tel Aviv-bound flight earlier this year and allegedly considered hijacking and crashing that aircraft but ultimately abandoned the plan, the source said.

The reason for his decision to drop the earlier plan was not immediately known. However, the source said the co-pilot was believed to have known someone who was travelling on that flight.

The sources spoke anonymously because they were discussing an ongoing investigation. UAE and Israeli authorities had not immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment, while flydubai also did not immediately comment.

Australia probes co-pilot’s links to country Australian authorities are examining the flydubai co-pilot’s connections to the country after he allegedly stabbed his captain and attempted to take control of flight FZ1073, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.