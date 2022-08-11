With several cities reporting sudden rise COVID cases, experts seem to be alarmed about Omicron subvariant BA.2.75. So far, the variant, which was first detected in India, has been reported in 20 countries. While some experts sounding the alarm, others expressed that it is too early to make assumptions about the variant. However, BA.2.75, also known as ‘Centaurus’, hasn't triggered an increase in hospitalization or death rates.

