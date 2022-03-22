The omicron subvariant BA.2 is continuing to gain ground in the U.S., according to Covid-19 tests sequenced over the last two weeks. Helix, a San Diego-based genomics firm, has been watching the BA.2 variant since it first popped up in the U.S. in early January.

1) Helix estimates that 50% to 70% of all Covid cases in the country are BA.2.

2) Data from the U.K. — where BA.2 has already caused cases to spike — show the country’s rise in infections began around the same time that BA.2 surpassed the 50% mark of overall cases.

3) So far, the variant appears to be no more severe than the initial omicron strain, but there’s concern about its ability to reinfect people and its links to long Covid.

4) Cases are beginning to climb in New York City, where BA.2 accounts for a larger share of cases than in other parts of the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

5) The CDC has yet to update its variant surveillance data for this past week, but the agency has reported BA.2 nearly doubling in prevalence each week since early February.

6) The US drug regulator said on Monday a panel of independent advisers will meet on April 6 to discuss considerations for use of Covid-19 vaccine booster doses.

7) Germany is now setting fresh records for infection rates almost daily,. Austria has also reached new highs and cases in the Netherlands have doubled since lifting curbs2, Bloomberg reported.

8) China has implemented a strict policy that includes strict lockdowns, mass testing and mandatory quarantine in state facilities as the nation fights Omicron BA.2 led the surge.

9) Shanghai saw a record number of Covid cases for a second straight day, with CCTV reporting 896 cases were found on Monday as the city becomes the latest Chinese hotspot, a report by Bloomberg said, citing local media.

10) France reported an average of close to 90,000 new coronavirus infections over the last seven days marking a 36% rise from one week ago following easing of restrictions.

