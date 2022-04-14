With new Omicron sub-variants (BA.4 and BA.5) being reported, World Health Organisation (WHO) notified that in terms of epidemiology or severity, the new variants are not very different from previous sub-lineages of Omicron. But this could definitely change! This comes at a time, when parts of Asia and Europe are witnessing a massive COVID surge led by the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant.

