Omicron can infect you even after taking COVID booster dose: Here's Why

For this study, the team analyzed both the humoral (SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies circulating in the bloodstream and produced by B lymphocytes, or B cells) and cellular (direct attack on the virus by T lymphocytes, or T cells) immune responses in 18 vaccinated individuals. Fourteen participants received a booster of the Pfizer vaccine, one was boosted with the Moderna vaccine. And the three others had an mRNA booster following their initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson viral vector vaccine.