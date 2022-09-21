Omicron Covid booster jabs likely for kids aged 5-11 years by mid-Oct: US CDC

Meanwhile, in another development, Europe's medicines watchdog said Tuesday that Covid-19 cases and death rates were falling, but warned the pandemic "is still ongoing" as it urged countries to roll out booster programmes before the winter. Data collected over the last few weeks "showed that there has been a decrease in the overall number of cases and deaths caused by Covid-19 in Europe," the EU agency's head of vaccine strategy Marco Cavaleri said according to AFP report.

