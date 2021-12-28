1 min read.Updated: 28 Dec 2021, 07:11 PM ISTAnkur Banerjee, Reuters
The fast-spreading Omicron variant was 1st detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in Nov, with the 1st known case in the US identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa
The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States for the week ending Dec. 25, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
