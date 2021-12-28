This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Omicron estimated to be 58.6% of coronavirus variants in US, says CDC
Omicron estimated to be 58.6% of coronavirus variants in US, says CDC
1 min read.07:11 PM ISTAnkur Banerjee, Reuters
The fast-spreading Omicron variant was 1st detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in Nov, with the 1st known case in the US identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States for the week ending Dec. 25, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States for the week ending Dec. 25, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, with the first known case in the United States identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa.
The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, with the first known case in the United States identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa.