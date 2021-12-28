Omicron estimated to be 58.6% of coronavirus variants in US, says CDC

The fast-spreading Omicron variant was 1st detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in Nov, with the 1st known case in the US identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States for the week ending Dec. 25, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States for the week ending Dec. 25, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, with the first known case in the United States identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, with the first known case in the United States identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Delta variant accounts for 41.1% of all U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the public health agency's data on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Delta variant accounts for 41.1% of all U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the public health agency's data on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agency said the data includes modeled projection that may differ from weighted estimates generated at later dates.

The agency said the data includes modeled projection that may differ from weighted estimates generated at later dates. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}