Recent studies have revealed that Omicron infections might have traveled to China's Beijing via a contaminated letter. The experts, however, cautioned that airborne transmission is still the dominant route of infection for the virus.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention study in Beijing said that the Omicron was found in the package this January was genetically distinct from other cases in China but linked to those in Southeast Asia and North America. However, it is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The experts say though it is interesting to sound, it does not build a strong case. Immunologist Satyajit Rath, Delhi’s National Institute of Immunology, told PTI, “The gaps in the evidence, in the tracking and in the time periods involved are substantial. Therefore, I would be cautious about treating this preprint as the basis for making public health policies."

Other experts agreed, saying surface transmission cannot be ruled out but airborne spread is the primary source of the spread of the infection.

According to virologist and genome sequencing expert Anurag Agrawal, “rare things" can always happen.

“However, SOP should continue to focus on airborne transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," Agrawal, director of the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi, told PTI.

Rajneesh Bhardwaj, who has been studying Covid transmission with his colleague Amit Agrawal at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) since the beginning of the pandemic, added that airborne transmission is still a dominant route of Omicron infection in cases of community transmission in countries such as India and the US.

According to the CDC Beijing study, on January 15 this year, a 26-year-old female (Case A) in Haidian district, Beijing, tested positive for COVID-19 after complaining of excessive fatigue and fever for two days. The CDC subsequently verified the result.

A rapid site mutation test based on an RT-PCR test showed the case was infected by the Omicron variant.

In the next seven days, five close contacts tested positive during screening, including her mother (Case B), a colleague of the index case (Case C), and three family members of Case C (Cases D, E, and F), the study said.

According to the authors of the China study, this is the first local cluster caused by the Omicron variant in Beijing.

“We proposed the infection was induced by the internationally mailed document… Field investigations showed no potential exposure of the case except the internationally mailed document, with an onset interval of two days," the authors said.

They explained that all identified cases showed epidemiological links with Case A, adding that environmental surveillance identified SARS-CoV-2 RNA positive samples from the package’s contents, and part of these positive contents were untouched by the case.

More important, they said, the genome of the case matched the samples collected from the mailed documents, which differed from other local strains in China.

