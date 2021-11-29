Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Omicron reaches from Australia to Canada in widening spread

Commuters walk through ticket barriers in Waterloo train station, London, after disembarking from a train, on Monday
1 min read . 04:14 PM IST Bloomberg

The omicron variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa, has been detected in locations from Australia to Germany and Canada, showing the difficulties of curtailing new strains.

The omicron variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa, has been detected in locations from Australia to Germany and Canada, showing the difficulties of curtailing new strains. 

Most infections stem from travelers carrying the disease across borders. Israel, for instance, said a confirmed case who arrived from Malawi rode on a bus from Tel Aviv. Italy’s first case traveled around the country for days before testing positive. 

Researchers worldwide are racing to understand the full impact of the new strain, and governments have banned travelers from South Africa and nearby countries on concerns omicron could evade the protection of vaccines and fuel new surges. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

