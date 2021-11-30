Pharmaceutical company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O), on Tuesday, said that earlier analyses suggested their COVID-19 antibody cocktail, and similar drugs, could have reduced activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The drugmaker said analysis shows, "there may be reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody conveyed immunity, including the current REGEN-COV antibodies".

Further analyses are ongoing, the company said, adding that there was no direct data testing Omicron's resistance to immunity gained from vaccines and monoclonal antibodies.

Regeneron has one of the largest collections of fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2, including its current REGEN-COV cocktail and multiple additional antibodies.

The comments follow Moderna Inc's chief executive officer, who said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been previously.

Regeneron said in their official statement further in vitro data is expected over the next month.

