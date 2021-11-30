1 min read.Updated: 30 Nov 2021, 05:21 PM ISTLivemint
Drugmaker's analyses shows possible reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody conveyed immunity
Pharmaceutical company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O), on Tuesday, said that earlier analyses suggested their COVID-19 antibody cocktail, and similar drugs, could have reduced activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The drugmaker said analysis shows, "there may be reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody conveyed immunity, including the current REGEN-COV antibodies".