Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO1 min read . 05:50 AM IST
'Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days,' WHO said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days,' WHO said
The risk posed by the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 is still "very high", the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
The risk posed by the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 is still "very high", the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
"The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high. Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days and rapid increases in the incidence of cases is seen in a number of countries," the WHO said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.
"The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high. Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days and rapid increases in the incidence of cases is seen in a number of countries," the WHO said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!