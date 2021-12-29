Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

The risk posed by the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 is still ‘very high’, WHO said
1 min read . 05:50 AM IST AFP

'Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days,' WHO said

The risk posed by the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 is still "very high", the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

"The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high. Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days and rapid increases in the incidence of cases is seen in a number of countries," the WHO said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

