Russia believes Sputnik vaccines will neuratlize Omicron, starts studies

As per a recent study in Hungary, Sputnik V vaccine had the 98 per cent efficacy in preventing Covid-19-related mortality and 85.7 per cent efficacy against coronavirus infection among five vaccines, including Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm used in the country between January-June 2021. Based on this data, the share of deaths from Covid-19 in the unvaccinated population was 130 times higher than among those vaccinated with Sputnik V in the same period, RDIF cited the report as saying.