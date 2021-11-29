Omicron scare: Australia halts border reopening plans

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay “a necessary and temporary decision”

Australia on Monday halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

