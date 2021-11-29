Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Omicron scare: Australia halts border reopening plans

Omicron scare: Australia halts border reopening plans

A traveller wearing personal protective equipment arrives at the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
1 min read . 02:51 PM IST AFP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay “a necessary and temporary decision”

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australia on Monday halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Australia on Monday halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay "a necessary and temporary decision."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay "a necessary and temporary decision."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!