Omicron scare: Australia halts border reopening plans

Omicron scare: Australia halts border reopening plans1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay “a necessary and temporary decision”
Australia on Monday halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay "a necessary and temporary decision."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
