As the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread around the globe, several countries have tightened the travel restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus strain. The US has announced new testing rules for inbound travellers which will come into effect from Monday, December 6 amid Omicron concerns.

Passengers travelling to the US will have to obtain a negative Covid-19 test within one day of travel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) has said that all air travelers, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test report taken a day before they board their flight to the United States.

Britain has also announced stringent ravel rules for air passengers. The country has asked all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to take a pre-flight Covid-19 test 48 hours before their flight to the United Kingdom. The UK's new travel rules will come into effect from Tuesday.

Both the US and UK have allowed travelers to take either Rt-PCR or antigen tests.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Japan has decided to impose strict quarantine vigilance to people visiting the country from India, along with two other countries.

