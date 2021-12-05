Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Omicron scare: Check new Covid testing rules for inbound US, UK travellers

Omicron scare: Check new Covid testing rules for inbound US, UK travellers

Amid Omicron variant scare, the US and UK have announced new testing rules for inbound travellers
1 min read . 09:28 AM IST Livemint

  • Passengers travelling to the US will have to obtain a negative Covid-19 test within one day of travel
  • Passengers to take a pre-flight Covid-19 test 48 hours before their flight to the United Kingdom

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread around the globe, several countries have tightened the travel restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus strain. The US has announced new testing rules for inbound travellers which will come into effect from Monday, December 6 amid Omicron concerns.

As the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread around the globe, several countries have tightened the travel restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus strain. The US has announced new testing rules for inbound travellers which will come into effect from Monday, December 6 amid Omicron concerns.

Passengers travelling to the US will have to obtain a negative Covid-19 test within one day of travel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) has said that all air travelers, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test report taken a day before they board their flight to the United States.

Passengers travelling to the US will have to obtain a negative Covid-19 test within one day of travel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) has said that all air travelers, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test report taken a day before they board their flight to the United States.

Britain has also announced stringent ravel rules for air passengers. The country has asked all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to take a pre-flight Covid-19 test 48 hours before their flight to the United Kingdom. The UK's new travel rules will come into effect from Tuesday.

Britain has also announced stringent ravel rules for air passengers. The country has asked all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to take a pre-flight Covid-19 test 48 hours before their flight to the United Kingdom. The UK's new travel rules will come into effect from Tuesday.

Both the US and UK have allowed travelers to take either Rt-PCR or antigen tests.

Both the US and UK have allowed travelers to take either Rt-PCR or antigen tests.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Japan has decided to impose strict quarantine vigilance to people visiting the country from India, along with two other countries.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Japan has decided to impose strict quarantine vigilance to people visiting the country from India, along with two other countries.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!