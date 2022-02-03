Omicron sub-variant Ba2 found in 5 African countries: WHO scientist

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.05:41 PM ISTReuters
‘Omicron sub-variant Ba2 has been reported in five countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa’, WHO scientist Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi said. We are very concerned, she added
The Ba2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organisation scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development.
"Ba2 ... has been reported in five countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa," Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi told an online media briefing.