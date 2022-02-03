Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Omicron sub-variant Ba2 found in 5 African countries: WHO scientist

Omicron sub-variant Ba2 found in 5 African countries: WHO scientist

Representational photo, source WHO
1 min read . 05:41 PM IST Reuters

‘Omicron sub-variant Ba2 has been reported in five countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa’, WHO scientist Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi said. We are very concerned, she added

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Ba2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organisation scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development.

"Ba2 ... has been reported in five countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa," Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi told an online media briefing.

"We are very concerned," she said. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and James Macharia Chege; editing by Jason Neely)

