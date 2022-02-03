Omicron sub-variant Ba2 found in 5 African countries: WHO scientist

Representational photo, source WHO

1 min read . 05:41 PM IST

Reuters

‘Omicron sub-variant Ba2 has been reported in five countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa’, WHO scientist Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi said. We are very concerned, she added