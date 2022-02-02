The emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron Covid-19 variant , which some studies suggest could be even more infectious than the original version, has been detected in 57 countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The fast-spreading sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron strain has rapidly become the dominant variant worldwide since it was first detected in southern Africa around 10 weeks ago.

The WHO has cautioned countries eager to lift Covid-19 precautions, saying Omicron hasn’t yet peaked in many countries.

WHO Director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: "It's premature for any country either to surrender or to declare victory. This virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eyes. WHO is currently tracking four sub-lineages of the Omicron variant, including BA.2."

The top health body, in its weekly epidemiological update, said the variant, which accounts for more than 93% of all coronavirus specimens collected in the past month, counts several sub-lineages: BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

The BA.1 and BA.1.1 -- the first versions identified -- still account for over 96% of all the Omicron sequences uploaded to the GISAID global science initiative, it said.

But there has been a clear rise in cases involving BA.2, which counts several different mutations from the original -- including on the spike protein that dots the virus's surface and is key to entering human cells.

"BA.2- designated sequences have been submitted to GISAID from 57 countries to date," WHO said, adding that in some countries, the sub-variant now accounted for over half of all Omicron sequences gathered.

The UN health agency said little was known yet about the differences between the sub-variants, and called for studies into its characteristics, including its transmissibility, how good it is at dodging immune protections and its virulence.

BA.2 more infectious than original Omicron

Multiple recent studies have hinted that BA.2 is more infectious than the original Omicron.

Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the WHO's top experts on Covid, told reporters that information about the sub-variant was very limited, but that some inital data indicated BA.2 had "a slight increase in growth rate over BA.1"

Omicron in general is known to cause less severe disease than previous coronavirus variants that have wreaked havoc, like Delta, and Van Kerkhove said there so far was "no indication that there is a change in severity" in the BA.2 sub-variant.

She stressed though that regardless of the strain, Covid remained a dangerous disease and people should strive to avoid catching it.

"We need people to be aware that this virus is continuing to circulate and its continuing to evolve," she said.

"It's really important that we take measures to reduce our exposure to this virus, whichever variant is circulating."

WHO officials have said that Covid-19 vaccines, masking and social distancing are still effective tools to fight the virus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.