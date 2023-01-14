Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 could be dominant in Europe soon: Report2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 02:32 AM IST
For vulnerable individuals such as the elderly or non-vaccinated people, the risk is moderate to high.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Friday said that Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 which now accounts for a quarter of US Covid-19 cases could become the dominant strain in Europe within a few months, according to the news agency AFP.