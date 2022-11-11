Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 make up to 44% of Covid-19 cases in US

Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 make up to 44% of Covid-19 cases in US2 min read . 10:25 PM IST
As the United States is witnessing a new surge in Covid-19 cases, the national public health agency announced on Friday that for the week ending 12 November, the Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 were estimated to account for about 44.2% of the cases.
The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are subvariants of Omicron's BA.5 sub-variant, which was responsible for the rise in Covid-19 cases in the US last year. Till last month, the cases from the two subvariants accounted for just 10% of the total cases but currently, they are inching closer to almost half of the total cases.
BQ.1 accounts for 24.1% of the cases while BQ.1.1 account for 20.1% of the cases, according to the health agency. The variants are spreading increasingly in Europe, Singapore, and Canada among other places.
The announcement came a day after the Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky, advised mothers to get vaccinated to avoid infection in those not yet eligible for shots.
“We’re seeing more and more of those younger babies getting hospitalized, that’s really where we’re trying to do some work now because we think we can prevent those by getting mom vaccinated," she said in an interview with the news agency Bloomberg.
The increase in cases also came at a time vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca decided to pull the plug over its application in the US FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria. The CEO of the company Pascal Soriot informed that currently US markets are already supplied and the demand for vaccines is actually declining.
The Covid-19 virus is witnessing a fresh surge across the world, which is driven majorly by the two new sub-variants of the Omicron. China is also walking a tightrope between managing the slowing economy with its zero-Covid policy in place.
With inputs from agencies
