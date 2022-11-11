Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 make up to 44% of Covid-19 cases in US

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are subvariants of Omicron's BA.5 sub-variant, which was responsible for the rise in Covid-19 cases in the US last year. Till last month, the cases from the two subvariants accounted for just 10% of the total cases but currently, they are inching closer to almost half of the total cases.