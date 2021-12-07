Omicron: UK updates pre-departure Covid test rules for India, other nations

The United Kingdom has mandated that travellers arriving in the nation from overseas, including India, will have to undergo a pre-departure test no sooner than 48 hours before their journey. The new Covid-19 testing rules were put into effect from Tuesday with the motive to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Contacts of a suspected Omicron case are already required to self-isolate for 10 days. Even those who have received the full regimen of anti-Covid-19 vaccine have to follow these self-isolation rules.

Meanwhile, British and Irish citizens returning from nation on the UK’s red list have to undergo hotel quarantine in a government-approved facility. These countries include Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Passengers arriving in the UK already had to self-isolate until they received a negative PCR test on day two after their arrival. The updates Covid-19 measures require all travellers aged 12 and over to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test before taking off for the UK.

Based on scientific analysis, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggested that the window of infection may be shorter for Omicron than for the Delta variant, which is why passengers must take these tests as close to the departure date as possible and no sooner than 48 hours prior to a flight.

Scientists have also raised concerns over how Omicron could interact with current vaccines, given the number and form of the mutations it exhibits.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid had confirmed community transmission of the Omicron variant in a House of Commons statement on Monday. He also noted that no one who has tested positive with the highly transmissible variant has been hospitalised, so far.

“The number of confirmed cases in the UK is 336 – they are all by definition infected. Some may be asymptomatic, others will be feeling ill. None of them, so far, as far as I am aware, have been hospitalised," Javid had said.

“According to the latest data there are now 261 confirmed cases in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK to 336. This includes cases with no links to international travel. So, we can conclude that there is now community transmission across multiple regions of England," he added.

Javid told the British Parliament that uncertainty remains over whether Omicron can potentially “knock us off our road to recovery".

He had previously announced a ramp-up of booster vaccines rollout and confirmed this week that 10,000 vaccinators were being recruited to expand the administering of third doses because “when the virus adapts, we must adapt too".

The British health minister said 350 military personnel would be deployed in England to help give boosters, and more than 100 in Scotland. According to official data, more than 20.5 million booster or third doses have been delivered since the rollout was expanded to all adults aged over 18.

(With PTI inputs)

